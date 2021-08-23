Crews still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page filled with people looking for missing friends and family. GoFundMe pages were made asking for help for funeral expenses for the dead, including 7-month-old twins yanked from their father’s arms as they tried to escape.

Davis, the sheriff of the county of about 18,000 some 60 miles west of Nashville, said he lost one of his best friends.

Up to 17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Caption A house deposited by floodwaters is seen at the Cooley Market in Waverly. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee toured the area, calling it a “devastating picture of loss and heartache.” President Joe Biden offered condolences to the people of Tennessee and directed federal disaster officials to talk with the governor and offer assistance.

Just to the east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummeled Saturday with 17.02 inches of rain, smashing the state’s 24-hour record of 13.6 inches from 1982, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville, though Saturday’s numbers would have to be confirmed.

Caption Debris lines the bank of Trace Creek a day after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Josie Norris Credit: Josie Norris

A flash flood watch was issued for the area before the rain started, with forecasters saying 4 to 6 inches of rain was possible. The worst storm recorded in this area of Middle Tennessee dropped 9 inches of rain, said Krissy Hurley, a weather service meteorologist in Nashville.

“Forecasting almost a record is something we don’t do very often,” Hurley said. “Double the amount we’ve ever seen was almost unfathomable.”