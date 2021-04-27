ajc logo
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor

Amber Guyger, former officer who shot man in his own apartment, found guilty
By The Associated Press

DALLAS — A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on overturning the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.

An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder.

The hearing before a panel of judges will examine a Dallas County jury’s 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder. It comes as a jury’s finding that a former Minneapolis police office was guilty of murdering George Floyd has again focused national attention on police killing people of color.

Allison Jean, her daughter Alissa Charles-Findley and husband Bertram Jean pose for a photo before a painted portrait of their slain son and brother, Botham Jean, on South Lamar at Cadiz St near downtown Dallas. Beforehand, the family held a news conference about the unveiling of Botham Jean Blvd this weekend. Jean was shot and killed in his apartment a few blocks away from this site by former Dallas Police Amber Guyger. Guyger was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury in October of 2019. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
More than two years before Floyd’s death set off protests across the country, Guyger’s killing of Jean drew national attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of Black men by white police officers.

The basic facts of the case were not in dispute. Guyger, returning home from a long shift, mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was on the floor directly below his. Finding the door ajar, she entered and shot him, later testifying that she through he was a burglar.

Jean, a 26-year-old accountant, had been eating a bowl of ice cream before Guyger shot him. She was later fired from the Dallas Police Department.

The appeal from Guyger, now 32, hangs on the contention that her mistaking Jean’s apartment for her own was reasonable and, therefore, so too was the shooting. Her lawyers have asked the appeals court to acquit her of murder or to substitute in a conviction for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a lesser sentence.

In court filings, Dallas County prosecutors countered that Guyger’s error doesn’t negate “her culpable mental state.” They wrote, “murder is a result-oriented offense.”

