Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Marshall police gave the couple no-trespass notices but did not cite or arrest them, police Capt. Jeff Wenker told the AP on Sunday. Police did not identify the couple.

Saturday was the first day that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order took effect requiring masks in businesses and indoor public spaces to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Walmart already requires customers to wear masks at its namesake and Sam’s Club stores.

In a statement, Walmart said the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer “will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business.”

“Store management offered the individuals disposable face masks as an alternative, which they refused. The individuals became belligerent and were asked to leave the store by store management,” Walmart said.

The couple’s trespass ban is for at least a year and applies to all Walmart stores, the company said.