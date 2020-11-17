Conservative group alleging voter fraud ends its lawsuits

“All we want are the facts — regardless of the final outcome — so that we can determine where vulnerabilities in the election system exist and take steps to fix them,” Engelbrecht said in a statement Friday announcing the group’s Wisconsin lawsuit.

Several other lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its have been rejected by judges, dismissed voluntarily, or settled. Others are still pending.

Also Monday, lawyers suing on behalf of the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania moved to withdraw from the case. They were replaced by Marc Scaringi, a Harrisburg-area lawyer who volunteered on Trump’s 2016 campaign, is a conservative activist who hosts a radio talk show and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2012.

Trump has won at least two victories in court. A Pennsylvania judge ordered authorities in Philadelphia to let observers be physically closer to the tallying of mail-in ballots. Another judge in the state ordered counties not to count mail-in or absentee ballots for which the voter didn’t submit valid identification within six days after the election, but that ruling is expected to affect no more than a few thousand ballots.

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 67,000 votes.