Confederate battle flag license plates halted in North Carolina

Last summer, the state, according to StarNews, said it had more than 2,500 active license plates that bore the Confederate flag emblem. On Monday, department spokesman Steve Abbott said that number had increased to 3,015. However, on Tuesday, he retracted that figure and said it still remained at 2,527.

Frank Powell, spokesman for the North Carolina chapter of the SCV, said members were not given advanced warning of the discontinuation and only found out when they went in for renewals at the start of the year.

Among the nearly 200 specialty plates available in the state, the SCV plate cost drivers a $30 personalization fee and a required $10 plate fee.