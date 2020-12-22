College baseball player’s body found in Florida apartment

Keiser coach Brook Fordyce said Becker was a standout baseball player and an exceptional friend and associate “to those whose lives he touched.” The school’s website listed him as an infielder.

The team plans to celebrate his life during the upcoming baseball season.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

School officials said in a statement that they are cooperating with West Palm Beach police. The shooting occurred at an off-campus apartment, and officials said few students are on campus during winter break.

Police are asking anyone with details about the case to call Crime Stoppers.