Coast Guard: Search for missing crew to be suspended at sunset

Saddler said she's trying to be realistic about her brother's chances of survival.

“I’m being real. This is the seventh day, and even if they made it through the boat turning over and all that, there’s no food, no water. You’re talking seven days," she said.

A rescue boat is seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A total of 19 people were on board the boat when it capsized Tuesday in rough seas about 8 miles off the Louisiana coast.

Officials have been updating the family members twice daily with how the search has been going but have released little information to the public about their continuous search since announcing divers found two bodies inside the ship Friday night.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crew members search for survivors. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Coast Guard Petty Officer John Michelli said two Coast Guard cutters were searching Monday, along with a helicopter from the Coast Guard’s New Orleans station.