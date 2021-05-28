Coast Guard: 2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns in Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a location several miles off Key West around 1 p.m. after crews on routine patrol spotted multiple people in the water, according to the agency. Crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said.

Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats continued to search the area Thursday evening for the missing passengers, Hernandez said. There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat.