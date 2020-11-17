CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says she regrets comparing Trump to Nazi assault

Amanpour had noted the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, an attack on Jews, their businesses and synagogues that happened Nov. 9-10, 1938. She said it was an assault on “fact, knowledge, history and truth,” and that the Trump administration represented a modern-day attack on the same values.

The American Jewish Committee's CEO, David Harris, said it was odd that Amanpour didn't mention that the Nazi's targets that night were Jews. While she's entitled to her opinion about Trump, bringing up Kristallnacht represented a “misuse of history,” he said.