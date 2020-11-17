X

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says she regrets comparing Trump to Nazi assault

FILE - Honoree Christiane Amanpour attends Variety's Power of Women in New York on April 5, 2019. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
Credit: Evan Agostini

Amanpour said she should not have equated Donald Trump’s presidency with Kristallnacht, an attack on Jews in Nazi Germany

NEW YORK — CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says she regrets equating President Donald Trump’s tenure to Kristallnacht, an attack on Jews in Nazi Germany seen historically as the Holocaust’s launch.

A prominent Jewish organization criticized Amanpour for her remarks, made last Thursday on her nightly interview program that airs on CNN International and PBS.

FILE - Christiane Amanpour participates in the "Amanpour & Co." panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on July 30, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amanpour says she regrets a comment equating Donald Trump's presidency with Kristallnacht, an attack on Jews in Nazi Germany seen historically as the launch of the Holocaust. Amanpour said on her weekday program that airs on PBS and CNN International that the Nazis were assaulting ‘fact, knowledge, history and truth.’ She said Trump attacked the same values. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Richard Shotwell

Amanpour had noted the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, an attack on Jews, their businesses and synagogues that happened Nov. 9-10, 1938. She said it was an assault on “fact, knowledge, history and truth,” and that the Trump administration represented a modern-day attack on the same values.

The American Jewish Committee's CEO, David Harris, said it was odd that Amanpour didn't mention that the Nazi's targets that night were Jews. While she's entitled to her opinion about Trump, bringing up Kristallnacht represented a “misuse of history,” he said.

Amanpour, on her show Monday, said she regretted any pain that her remarks caused.

“I should not have juxtaposed the two thoughts,” she said. “Hitler and his evils stand alone, of course, in history.”

