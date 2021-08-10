Chucky Thompson, Bad Boy Records music producer, dead at 53

The same year he also produced The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut LP “Ready to Die.”

Over 30 years in the music business, Thompson collaborated with hit-making artists including Usher, TLC, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Ice Cube, New Edition and Juvenile, Total and Faith Evans.

In retrospect, Thompson and Comb’s partnership was like catching lightning in a bottle.

In a 2011 interview, Thompson revealed how he first met Combs soon after Puffy was let go from Uptown Records.

It was around this time that Thompson sent his demo to the rising mogul and the two immediately hit it off. Soon Thompson was in as a member of Bad Boy’s in-house production team called the Hitmen, which cranked out dozens of R&B’s biggest chart toppers through the years.

Thompson was born in Washington, D.C. on July 12, 1968.

He started out his music career with a go-go band called the Soul Searchers alongside bandleader Chuck Brown, who died in 2012, according to Pitchfork.

Yahoo! News reports that Thompson had recently released a remix of “I See You,” a song by Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett.