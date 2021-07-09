China criticizes U.S. moves to expand financial sanctions

China’s government on Friday criticized new U.S. moves to reduce access to American financial markets and said it will protect Chinese companies but gave no indication of possible retaliation.
The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell removed more Chinese companies from their indexes after President Joe Biden expanded a blacklist of companies that are off limits to American investors. Such indexes are the basis for billions of dollars of investment in stocks and bonds.
A foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, accused Washington of “abusing national power and generalizing the concept of national security to suppress Chinese enterprises for no reason.”
Beijing will “take all necessary measures” to protect its companies and “defeat U.S. attempts to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” Wang said. He gave no details.
Afghanistan getting vaccine doses donated by U.S.
U.N. children’s agency UNICEF says more than 1.4 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be delivered to Afghanistan on Friday as the country battles a third wave of infections.
The COVID-19 vaccines are being donated by the United States and delivered through the U.N.-backed COVAX program. Another shipment is expected to arrive later this month, bringing the total donations to about 3.3 million doses.
“These vaccines arrive at a critical time for Afghanistan as the country faces a difficult surge in COVID-19 infections,” said Herve Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF’s representative in Afghanistan.