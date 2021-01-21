X

Child attacked by dog dies in South Carolina

What to do when you're stopped by police

National & World News | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

BRUNSON, S.C. — A 6-year-old boy has died in South Carolina’s Hampton County after being attacked by a dog.

Deputies responded to a home in Brunson on Wednesday for a report of a dog attack. When deputies arrived, they found the child dead, WSAV-TV reported.

Hampton County Animal Control was also called to the scene to take the dog, identified as “a Pitbull breed.” The dog was found a short time later and has since been euthanized.

Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office said the case has been turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division.

The boy’s name has not been released.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.