X

‘Chappelle’s Show’ pulled from Netflix at Dave Chappelle’s request

Dave Chappelle: Five facts. 1. He was once booed off the stage of Apollo Theater during the start of his career. 2. He was nicknamed “The Kid” by Whoopi Goldberg. 3. Chappelle was inspired by Hugh Hefner to create “Chappelle’s Show.”. 4. Prince selected Chappelle’s impersonation of "The Purple One" as the cover art for his single, “Breakfast Can Wait.”. 5. He has been in advertisements for both Coca-Cola and Pepsi

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dave Chappelle’s sketch show “Chappelle’s Show” has been removed from Netflix at the comedian’s request.

In an unprecedented move, the streaming giant pulled the series, which originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The show was initially available to stream since Nov. 1 before it was removed.

Chappelle said he requested the show be taken off of Netflix in an Instagram video he posted Tuesday. The footage appears to come from a standup set he did in recent weeks.

“People think I made a lot of money fromChappelle’s Show,’” Chappelle says in the video. “When I left that show, I never got paid. They didn’t have to pay me, because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work, and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right?”

ExploreNetflix adds ‘Chappelle’s Show’ and Twitter can’t stop binging

Chappelle has been with Netflix since 2016, having signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the company.

“I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist,” Chappelle said referring to the contract with Viacom and the end of the comedy show. “And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not — how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them, and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” he said.

CNN reported “Chappelle’s Show” can still be streamed on the subscription streaming services HBO Max and CBS All Access. Those with a cable subscription can stream it from Comedy Central.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.