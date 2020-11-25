‘Chappelle’s Show’ pulled from Netflix at Dave Chappelle’s request

“I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist,” Chappelle said referring to the contract with Viacom and the end of the comedy show. “And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not — how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them, and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” he said.

CNN reported “Chappelle’s Show” can still be streamed on the subscription streaming services HBO Max and CBS All Access. Those with a cable subscription can stream it from Comedy Central.