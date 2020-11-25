‘Chappelle’s Show’ pulled from Netflix at Dave Chappelle’s request

Dave Chappelle’s sketch show “Chappelle’s Show” has been removed from Netflix at the comedian’s request.
In an unprecedented move, the streaming giant pulled the series, which originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The show was initially available to stream since Nov. 1 before it was removed.
Chappelle said he requested the show be taken off of Netflix in an Instagram video he posted Tuesday. The footage appears to come from a standup set he did in recent weeks.
“People think I made a lot of money from ‘Chappelle’s Show,’” Chappelle says in the video. “When I left that show, I never got paid. They didn’t have to pay me, because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work, and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right?”
Chappelle has been with Netflix since 2016, having signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the company.
“I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist,” Chappelle said referring to the contract with Viacom and the end of the comedy show. “And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not — how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them, and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” he said.
CNN reported “Chappelle’s Show” can still be streamed on the subscription streaming services HBO Max and CBS All Access. Those with a cable subscription can stream it from Comedy Central.