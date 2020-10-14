Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend recounts her shooting by police

“There’s a lot of people who need her bad right now, including me,” Walker said in the interview, which aired Wednesday.

They were in bed watching a movie early on March 13 when police serving a narcotics warrant knocked down the door. Walker told investigators he heard loud knocking but didn’t hear police identify themselves, so he thought it was an intruder.

“I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” Walker said in the CBS interview. “That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue” they were police, he said.

Walker fired a shot toward the door, striking a police officer in the leg. That officer and two others returned 32 shots. Taylor was hit five times and died at the scene. Walker wasn’t hurt, but he was initially arrested for attempted murder of a police officer. That charge was dropped in May.

Last month, a grand jury in Louisville declined to charge any of the officers in Taylor’s death. One officer was charged with wanton endangerment for firing bullets that went through Taylor’s apartment and penetrated a neighbor’s home.