BREAKING: Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

A judge in Lake County, Illinois, was expected to rule Friday whether to send Rittenhouse to Kenosha to face the charges. A judge postponed a decision on his transfer last month after Rittenhouse’s public defender at the time asked for a delay so that Rittenhouse would have time to hire a private attorney.

Rittenhouse, who has been in custody in Illinois since his arrest, appears to have few options to fight the extradition.

His lawyers could argue that he’s mentally unfit and isn’t cooperating with them, which could delay the process, said David Erickson, a former Illinois judge and prosecutor who isn't connected to the case.

“A prosecutor has to show that a crime was committed in the state of Wisconsin and, more likely than not, this is the guy,” he said.

Cheryl T. Bormann, a Chicago-area defense lawyer who’s also not involved in the case, said fighting extradition is a “losing proposition” and that Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence has no role in whether Illinois will honor Wisconsin’s request.

“The only real defense to extradition would be that Kyle Rittenhouse is not Kyle Rittenhouse. In other words, his lawyer would have to show that they got the wrong guy,” Bormann said.

To some, Rittenhouse is a domestic terrorist whose very presence with a rifle incited the protesters in Kenosha. To others — who have become frustrated with demonstrations and unrest across the country — he's seen as a hero who took up arms to protect businesses, including some that were damaged during unrest the previous two nights.

According to prosecutors and court documents, Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha after Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at Rittenhouse, missing him, and tried to wrestle his rifle away.

While trying to get away in the immediate aftermath, Rittenhouse was captured on cellphone video saying, “I just killed somebody.” According to the complaint filed by prosecutors, someone in the crowd said, “Beat him up!” and another yelled, “Get him! Get that dude!”

Video shows Rittenhouse tripped in the street. As he was on the ground, 26-year-old Anthony Huber of Silver Lake hit him with a skateboard and tried to take his rifle away. Rittenhouse opened fire, killing Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis, who was holding a handgun.

The killings happened two days after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and sparking outrage after video of the shooting was posted online. A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into that shooting is ongoing. The three responding officers are on administrative leave.