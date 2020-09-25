BREAKING: Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life.
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two and wounded a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25. His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and have portrayed him as a courageous patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the police shooting of Blake, who is Black.
Rittenhouse attorney John Pierce said during a hearing Friday that he intends to fight extradition. The judge gave 14 days for the defense to review papers and file pleadings ahead of an Oct. 9 hearing.
Rittenhouse, who is white, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of two white protesters and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession for wielding a semi-automatic rifle.
If convicted of first-degree homicide, Rittenhouse faces a mandatory life in prison sentence.
A judge in Lake County, Illinois, was expected to rule Friday whether to send Rittenhouse to Kenosha to face the charges. A judge postponed a decision on his transfer last month after Rittenhouse’s public defender at the time asked for a delay so that Rittenhouse would have time to hire a private attorney.
Rittenhouse, who has been in custody in Illinois since his arrest, appears to have few options to fight the extradition.
His lawyers could argue that he’s mentally unfit and isn’t cooperating with them, which could delay the process, said David Erickson, a former Illinois judge and prosecutor who isn't connected to the case.
“A prosecutor has to show that a crime was committed in the state of Wisconsin and, more likely than not, this is the guy,” he said.
Cheryl T. Bormann, a Chicago-area defense lawyer who’s also not involved in the case, said fighting extradition is a “losing proposition” and that Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence has no role in whether Illinois will honor Wisconsin’s request.
“The only real defense to extradition would be that Kyle Rittenhouse is not Kyle Rittenhouse. In other words, his lawyer would have to show that they got the wrong guy,” Bormann said.
To some, Rittenhouse is a domestic terrorist whose very presence with a rifle incited the protesters in Kenosha. To others — who have become frustrated with demonstrations and unrest across the country — he's seen as a hero who took up arms to protect businesses, including some that were damaged during unrest the previous two nights.
According to prosecutors and court documents, Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha after Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at Rittenhouse, missing him, and tried to wrestle his rifle away.
While trying to get away in the immediate aftermath, Rittenhouse was captured on cellphone video saying, “I just killed somebody.” According to the complaint filed by prosecutors, someone in the crowd said, “Beat him up!” and another yelled, “Get him! Get that dude!”
Video shows Rittenhouse tripped in the street. As he was on the ground, 26-year-old Anthony Huber of Silver Lake hit him with a skateboard and tried to take his rifle away. Rittenhouse opened fire, killing Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis, who was holding a handgun.
The killings happened two days after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and sparking outrage after video of the shooting was posted online. A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into that shooting is ongoing. The three responding officers are on administrative leave.