BREAKING: Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans

The quake sent people rushing out of homes and office buildings into the streets in the town of Larissa. It’s epicenter was 22 kilometers west-northwest of the town and it struck just after 12:15 p.m. (local time), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, which put the preliminary magnitude at 6.2.

The United States Geological Survey and the Global Seismic Monitor Geofon put the quake’s preliminary magnitude at 6.3, while the seismological institute of the Aritotle University of Thessaloniki put the magnitude at 6.0.