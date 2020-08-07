X

BREAKING: Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell Jr. taking leave of absence

Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the school announced Friday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Credit: Steve Helber

National & World News | 14 minutes ago
By BY SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the school announced Friday.

The private university issued a one-sentence statement making the announcement.

The statement said the Executive Committee of Liberty’s board of trustees, acting on behalf of the full board, met Friday and requested that Falwell take leave, “to which he has agreed, effective immediately.” The statement did not indicate what prompted the request by the trustees.

Falwell has served since 2007 as president of the Lynchburg university his father founded.

