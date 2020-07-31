BREAKING: Florida teen facing 30 felony charges tied to Twitter hack

A Florida teenager has been charged with 30 felonies in connection to a Twitter hack back on July 15 that impacted such globally prominent individuals as Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos and Joe Biden.
The charges were filed this week by the Hillsborough, Florida, state attorney’s office, according to WFLA. The 17-year-old, whose name is not being reported, is in custody.
The suspect is facing one count of organized fraud, 17 counts of communications fraud, one count of fraudulent use of personal information with over $100,000 or 30 or more victims, 10 counts of fraudulent use of personal information and one count of access to computer or electronic device without authority.
We appreciate the swift actions of law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to cooperate as the case progresses. For our part, we are focused on being transparent and providing updates regularly.— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) July 31, 2020
For the latest, see here 👇 https://t.co/kHty8TXaly
Twitter said the hackers responsible for the breach used the phone to fool the social media company’s employees into giving them access.
“This attack relied on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems,” the company said.
To recap:— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 23, 2020
🔹130 total accounts targeted by attackers
🔹45 accounts had Tweets sent by attackers
🔹36 accounts had the DM inbox accessed
🔹8 accounts had an archive of “Your Twitter Data” downloaded, none of these are Verified
The embarrassing July 15 attack compromised the accounts of some of its most high profile users, including Musk and celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, in an apparent attempt to lure their followers into sending money to an anonymous Bitcoin account.
After stealing employee credentials and getting into Twitter’s systems, the scam targeted other employees who had access to account support tools, the company said.
A total of 130 accounts were accessed. The scam managed to tweet from 45 accounts, access the direct message inboxes of 36, and download the Twitter data from seven. Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders has said his inbox was among those accessed.
Spear-phishing is a more targeted version of phishing, an impersonation scam that uses email or other electronic communications to deceive recipients into handing over sensitive information.
Twitter said it would provide a more detailed report later “given the ongoing law enforcement investigation.”
The company has previously said the incident was a “coordinated social engineering attack” that targeted some of its employees with access to internal systems and tools. It didn’t provide any more information about how the attack was carried out, but the details released so far suggest the hackers started by using the old-fashioned method of talking their way past security.
British cybersecurity analyst Graham Cluley said his guess was that a targeted Twitter employee or contractor received a message by phone asking them to call a number.
“When the worker called the number they might have been taken to a convincing (but fake) helpdesk operator, who was then able to use social engineering techniques to trick the intended victim into handing over their credentials,” Clulely wrote on his blog.
It’s also possible the hackers pretended to call from he company’s legitimate help line by spoofing the number, he said.
“These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they’re not the primary victims here,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said. “This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that.”