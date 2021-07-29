Breaking down the Senate’s $1T infrastructure bill

Biden Announces 'We Have a Deal' , on Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan.President Joe Biden made the announcement on June 24 following a breakthrough in bipartisan negotiations that occurred the evening before.President Joe Biden made the announcement on June 24 following a breakthrough in bipartisan negotiations that occurred the evening before.Bipartisan deals mean compromise, President Joe Biden, via CNN.Biden was clear that the deal that was reached involved concessions on both sides.We all agree that none of us got all we wanted. I clearly didn't get all I wanted; they gave more than I think maybe what they were planning to give in the first place, President Joe Biden, via CNN.But this reminds me of the days when we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress, President Joe Biden, via CNN.The president was also adamant that he was not turning his back on sections of his own infrastructure plan that are not included in the deal.If this is the only thing that comes to me, I'm not signing it. It's in tandem, President Joe Biden, via CNN.For me, investment in our physical and human infrastructure (are) inextricably intertwined. Both make us better off and stronger, President Joe Biden, via CNN.While several significant steps remain to assure that an infrastructure bill arrives on Biden's desk for a signature.the bipartisan deal is viewed as important momentum toward the legislation passing both houses of Congress