Breaking down the Senate vote on the Jan. 6 commission

The U.S. Senate blocked an effort Friday to establish a probe into the Jan. 6 riots, marking the first successful legislative filibuster under Joe Biden’s presidency.
By a 54-35 vote, the Senate blocked an effort to open debate on the bill, six short of the 60 votes needed to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.
Every Democratic senator voted to support establishing the commission, as did two Independents who regularly caucus with Democrats. Six Republicans also joined Democrats, and nine Republican senators did not cast votes.
From the U.S. Senate rollcall, here is how the vote went:
- Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Yea
- Barrasso (R-Wyoming), Nay
- Bennet (D-Colorado), Yea
- Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Not Voting
- Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Yea
- Blunt (R-Missouri), Not Voting
- Booker (D-New Jersey), Yea
- Boozman (R-Arkansas), Nay
- Braun (R-Indiana), Not Voting
- Brown (D-Ohio), Yea
- Burr (R-North Carolina), Not Voting
- Cantwell (D-Washington), Yea
- Capito (R-West Virginia), Nay
- Cardin (D-Maryland), Yea
- Carper (D-Delaware), Yea
- Casey (D-Pennsylvania), Yea
- Cassidy (R-Louisians), Yea
- Collins (R-Maine), Yea
- Coons (D-Delaware), Yea
- Cornyn (R-Texas), Nay
- Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), Yea
- Cotton (R-Arkansas), Nay
- Cramer (R-North Dakota), Nay
- Crapo (R-Indiana), Nay
- Cruz (R-Texas), Nay
- Daines (R-Montana), Nay
- Duckworth (D-Illinois), Yea
- Durbin (D-Illinois), Yea
- Ernst (R-Iowa), Nay
- Feinstein (D-California), Yea
- Fischer (R-Nebraska), Nay
- Gillibrand (D-New York), Yea
- Graham (R-South Carolina), Nay
- Grassley (R-Iowa), Nay
- Hagerty (R-Tennessee), Nay
- Hassan (D-New Hampshire), Yea
- Hawley (R-Missouri), Nay
- Heinrich (D-New Mexico), Yea
- Hickenlooper (D-Colorado), Yea
- Hirono (D-Hawaii), Yea
- Hoeven (R-North Dakota), Nay
- Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), Nay
- Inhofe (R-Oklahoma), Not Voting
- Johnson (R-Wisconsin), Nay
- Kaine (D-Virginia), Yea
- Kelly (D-Arizona), Yea
- Kennedy (R-Louisiana), Nay
- King (I-Maine), Yea
- Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Yea
- Lankford (R-Oklahoma), Nay
- Leahy (D-Vermont), Yea
- Lee (R-Utah), Nay
- Lujan (D-New Mexico), Yea
- Lummis (R-Wyoming), Nay
- Manchin (D-West Virginia), Yea
- Markey (D-Massachusetts), Yea
- Marshall (R-Kansas), Nay
- McConnell (R-Kentucky), Nay
- Menendez (D-New Jersey), Yea
- Merkley (D-Oregon), Yea
- Moran (R-Kansas), Nay
- Murkowski (R-Alaska), Yea
- Murphy (D-Connecticut), Yea
- Murray (D-Washington), Not Voting
- Ossoff (D-Georgia), Yea
- Padilla (D-California), Yea
- Paul (R-Kentucky), Nay
- Peters (D-Michigan), Yea
- Portman (R-Ohio), Yea
- Reed (D-Rhode Island), Yea
- Risch (R-Idaho), Not Voting
- Romney (R-Utah), Yea
- Rosen (D-Nevada), Yea
- Rounds (R-South Dakota), Not Voting
- Rubio (R-Florida), Nay
- Sanders (I-Veremont), Yea
- Sasse (R-Nebraska), Yea
- Schatz (D-Hawaii), Yea
- Schumer (D-New York), Yea
- Scott (R-Florida), Nay
- Scott (R-South Carolina), Nay
- Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), Yea
- Shelby (R-Alabama), Not Voting
- Sinema (D-Arizona), Not Voting
- Smith (D-Minnesota), Yea
- Stabenow (D-Michigan), Yea
- Sullivan (R-Alaska), Nay
- Tester (D-Montana), Yea
- Thune (R-South Dakota), Nay
- Tillis (R-North Carolina), Nay
- Toomey (R-Pennsylvania), Not Voting
- Tuberville (R-Alabama), Nay
- Van Hollen (D-Maryland), Yea
- Warner (D-Virginia), Yea
- Warnock (D-Georgia), Yea
- Warren (D-Massachusetts), Yea
- Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), Yea
- Wicker (R-Mississippi), Nay
- Wyden (D-Oregon), Yea
- Young (R-Indiana), Nay