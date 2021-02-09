BREAKING: Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

Police stopped the 23-year-old as he walked down the street on Aug. 24, 2019, after a 911 caller reported that he looked suspicious. Besides the neckhold, McClain was injected with the sedative ketamine. He suffered cardiac arrest and later was taken off life support.

Marrero, Jones and Dittrich sent the photos to two officers who stopped McClain — Nathan Woodyard and Rosenblatt — to try to cheer up Woodyard, authorities said. Rosenblatt replied “ha ha,” while Woodyard did not respond and deleted the photos.