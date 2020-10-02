X

BREAKING: Joe Biden reportedly to be tested Friday for coronavirus

Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden closed out the carefully scripted, pre-taped and virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

National Politics | 1 hour ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the wake of Friday morning’s announcement that President Donald Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, Democrat Joe Biden is reportedly set to be tested for the disease Friday.

Biden, 77, has made Trump’s handling of the pandemic a major flashpoint in his race to unseat the first-term Republican chief executive.

Biden, who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware because of the virus, has since resumed a more active campaign schedule, but with small, socially distanced crowds.

ExploreFull coverage: President Trump's coronavirus announcement

He also regularly wears a mask in public, something Trump mocked him for at Tuesday night’s chaotic first debate.

This story is being updated with the latest details.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.