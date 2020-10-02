BREAKING: Joe Biden reportedly to be tested Friday for coronavirus

In the wake of Friday morning’s announcement that President Donald Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, Democrat Joe Biden is reportedly set to be tested for the disease Friday.
Biden, 77, has made Trump’s handling of the pandemic a major flashpoint in his race to unseat the first-term Republican chief executive.
New: In light of the president’s positive test, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to get tested for coronavirus this morning, a source familiar with his plans tells @jamiegangel— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 2, 2020
Biden, who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware because of the virus, has since resumed a more active campaign schedule, but with small, socially distanced crowds.
He also regularly wears a mask in public, something Trump mocked him for at Tuesday night’s chaotic first debate.
This story is being updated with the latest details.