Body of final missing tuber in North Carolina river recovered

The body of the final tuber who was missing in the Dan River has been recovered. Image YouTube screenshot
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The body of the final tuber who went missing in late June in North Carolina’s Dan River has been recovered.

Rockingham County officials confirmed, according to ABC13, 35-year-old Teresa Villano was recovered Monday afternoon.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates initially told reporters a group of nine people tubing on the Dan River went over the Duke Energy dam in Eden about sunset Wednesday. A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called the situation in to 911 Thursday afternoon, Cates said.

Four other people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. Two more remained missing.

Boats and helicopters were used in the search in the county north of Greensboro along the Virginia state line.

