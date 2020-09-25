Black chef to be removed from Cream of Wheat packaging

NBC News reported B&G Foods Inc. is the latest company making changes to its products with packaging and names that are racially insensitive to many, including Uncle Ben’s rice and Aunt Jemima products.

“While research indicates the image may be based upon an actual Chicago chef named Frank White, it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive,” the food manufacturer said in a statement. “Therefore, we are removing the chef image from all Cream of Wheat packaging.”