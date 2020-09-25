X

Black chef to be removed from Cream of Wheat packaging

B&G Foods said it will remove the Black chef from its Cream of Wheat product packaging. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Credit: AP

By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Black chef seen on Cream of Wheat packaging is being removed, the company that owns the brand said Thursday.

NBC News reported B&G Foods Inc. is the latest company making changes to its products with packaging and names that are racially insensitive to many, including Uncle Ben’s rice and Aunt Jemima products.

“While research indicates the image may be based upon an actual Chicago chef named Frank White, it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive,” the food manufacturer said in a statement. “Therefore, we are removing the chef image from all Cream of Wheat packaging.”

The company said it plans to roll out new packaging in early 2021.

