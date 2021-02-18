Bill banning most abortions making its way to South Carolina governor

Federal law, which takes precedence over state law, currently allows abortion. But groups that oppose abortion restrictions must file a lawsuit to stop the local measure from taking effect — something that has happened in every one of the dozen states that passed similar measures before South Carolina.

Supporters of restrictive abortion laws are trying to get the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court in the hopes that, with three justices appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump, the court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision supporting abortion rights.