Biden projected to win U.S. presidency

The Associated Press, The New York Times, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, ABC News and CBS News were among the major media outlets announcing their projections Saturday morning. The Associated Press projected Biden had won Pennsylvania, which was enough for the presidency based on their earlier projections.

President Donald Trump is projected to become the first president since 1992 to be defeated after seeking reelection after one term in office, when George H.W. Bush was defeated by then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. Trump was seeking to become the first president elected to a second term after impeachment.