Biden projected to win U.S. presidency

Democrat Joe Biden has been projected to win enough Electoral College votes to become the 46th president of the United States. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, his running mate, is projected to become the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to become vice president.
The Associated Press, The New York Times, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, ABC News and CBS News were among the major media outlets announcing their projections Saturday morning. The Associated Press projected Biden had won Pennsylvania, which was enough for the presidency based on their earlier projections.
President Donald Trump is projected to become the first president since 1992 to be defeated after seeking reelection after one term in office, when George H.W. Bush was defeated by then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. Trump was seeking to become the first president elected to a second term after impeachment.
Biden will be 78 when he is inaugurated Jan. 20, the oldest man ever elected to the Oval Office.
The high-stakes election was held against the backdrop of a historic pandemic that has killed more than 236,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs. The candidates spent months pressing dramatically different visions for the nation’s future, including on racial justice, and voters responded in huge numbers, with more than 100 million casting votes ahead of Election Day.
