Biden continues testing negative for coronavirus

Trump’s team over the weekend announced plans to aggressively dispatch Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s family to key swing states after Wednesday’s vice presidential debate to help the campaign regain momentum. It’s unclear, however, how the plan dubbed “Operation MAGA” differs from the campaign’s previous strategy. The president’s top surrogates have been active on the campaign trail for months.

Credit: AJC Mike Pence to lead task force to combat coronavirus Credit: AJC

Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are set to face off Wednesday night in Utah for the only vice presidential debate. Trump’s health status makes the typically lower-profile affair more consequential.

Biden has been delivering an optimistic message of unity since the very beginning of his campaign, a message that meets this moment as well. He was roundly praised for pulling attack ads off the air after Trump’s hospitalization, and his surrogates on Sunday largely kept up the positive tone.