Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror

The Biden administration says it will enhance its analysis of threats from domestic terrorists, including the sharing of intelligence within law enforcement agencies, and will work with tech companies to eliminate terrorist content online as part of a nationwide strategy to combat domestic terrorism.
The National Security Council on Tuesday released the strategy plan, which comes more than six months after a mob of insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.
“Domestic terrorism — driven by hate, bigotry, and other forms of extremism — is a stain on the soul of America,” Biden, who is traveling in Europe, said in a statement. “It goes against everything our country strives for and it poses a direct challenge to our national security, democracy, and unity.”
A report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence found that domestic violent extremists posed an increased threat in 2021, with white supremacist groups and anti-government militias posing the highest risk.
Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported
China’s government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong’s leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. The operators released few details, but nuclear experts said that based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside the reactor in Taishan, 85 miles west of Hong Kong.
In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gave no confirmation of a leak or other details. He responded to reporters’ questions by saying, “there is nothing abnormal detected in the radiation level surrounding the plant.”
Suicide blast at military training camp targets recruits
At least 10 people were killed and 20 wounded in an attack on a Somali army training camp where new recruits were gathering Tuesday morning, authorities said, the latest in a series of assaults targeting the site, which is jointly run by Turkish and local forces.
Brig. Gen. Odowa Yusuf Raage, Somalia’s army chief, attributed the attack to the al-Shabab militant group. He said a suicide bomber had set off an explosion as dozens of new recruits lined up for military enrollment.
“Ten people seeking to join the new army recruits were killed and 20 others wounded when a terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up,” he said.