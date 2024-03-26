Baltimore bridge collapse: Key facts about the bridge and the container ship

The collapse is almost sure to create a logistical nightmare for months, if not years, along the East Coast, shutting down ship traffic at the Port of Baltimore and snarling cargo and commuter traffic.

Highway signs as far south as Virginia warned drivers of delays associated with the closure of the bridge.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The vessel

Synergy Marine Group — which manages the ship, called the Dali — confirmed the vessel hit a pillar of the bridge at about 1:30 a.m. while in control of one or more pilots, who are local specialists who help navigate vessels safely into ports. The ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd.

The Dali was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and flying under a Singapore flag, according to data from Marine Traffic. The container ship is about 985 feet (300 meters) long and about 157 feet (48 meters) wide, according to the website.

The Port

Last year, the Port of Baltimore handled a record 52.3 million tons of foreign cargo worth $80 billion, according to the state. In addition to cargo, more than than 444,000 passengers cruised out of the port in 2023.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Explore A list of major US bridge collapses caused by ships and barges

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP