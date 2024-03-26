Nation & World News

Baltimore bridge collapse: Key facts about the bridge and the container ship

A container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Dundalk, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Dundalk, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By LEA SKENE – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing the span to buckle into the river below and plunging a construction crew and several vehicles into the dangerously cold waters.

Here are some key details about the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the Dali, the ship that struck it.

The bridge

The bridge spans the Patapsco River at the entrance to a busy harbor, which leads to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. The Port of Baltimore, a major hub for shipping on the East Coast. Opened in 1977, the bridge is named for the writer of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The collapse is almost sure to create a logistical nightmare for months, if not years, along the East Coast, shutting down ship traffic at the Port of Baltimore and snarling cargo and commuter traffic.

Highway signs as far south as Virginia warned drivers of delays associated with the closure of the bridge.

A 2012 photo of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Pictured is the vessel Zhen Hua 13, carrying four giant shipping cranes for delivery and installation at the Port of Baltimore, passing under the bridge in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The vessel

Synergy Marine Group — which manages the ship, called the Dali — confirmed the vessel hit a pillar of the bridge at about 1:30 a.m. while in control of one or more pilots, who are local specialists who help navigate vessels safely into ports. The ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd.

The Dali was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and flying under a Singapore flag, according to data from Marine Traffic. The container ship is about 985 feet (300 meters) long and about 157 feet (48 meters) wide, according to the website.

The Port

Last year, the Port of Baltimore handled a record 52.3 million tons of foreign cargo worth $80 billion, according to the state. In addition to cargo, more than than 444,000 passengers cruised out of the port in 2023.

A boat moves past a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. The container ship lost power and rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers searched for survivors. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

ExploreA list of major US bridge collapses caused by ships and barges
Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with one of the bridge’s supports Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (WJLA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (WJLA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (WJLA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Related

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Expert says bridge didn’t appear to have pier protection

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Maryland after ship collision

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Officials: Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Willis from Trump case: I had no choice but to act

Credit: Family photo

Stolen AR-15 leads to Georgia boy’s death, 10 years in prison

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Decatur Book Festival to return this fall
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Decatur Book Festival to return this fall
2h ago

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know
The Latest
Baltimore bridge collapse and port closure send companies scrambling to reroute cargo
3m ago
Baltimore bridge collapses after powerless cargo ship rams into support column; 6 people...
5m ago
Dutch hyperloop center aims to advance futuristic transport technology
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
35m ago
Bulldogs face Ohio State in NIT quarterfinals, seek 20th win
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town