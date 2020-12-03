Baby spinach recalled due to salmonella risk

VegPro International has recalled some of its baby spinach products because of a potential salmonella risk.
According to the company announcement posted on the Federal Drug Administration website, the company’s Fresh Attitude baby spinach in 5oz and 11oz packages with best before dates of Dec. 4 for 11-ounce packages and Dec. 4 and 5 for the 5-ounce packages.
VegPro International initiated the recall after it was found that that product might have been contaminated with salmonella. An investigation indicated the problem may have been due to part of a baby spinach lot being contaminated.
According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella symptoms can appear six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.
The products are distributed in eastern Canada and in the northeastern United States.
The Sherrington, Quebec, company in Canada has not received any reports of illness to date.
Those with affected products are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.