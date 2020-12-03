Baby spinach recalled due to salmonella risk

According to the company announcement posted on the Federal Drug Administration website, the company’s Fresh Attitude baby spinach in 5oz and 11oz packages with best before dates of Dec. 4 for 11-ounce packages and Dec. 4 and 5 for the 5-ounce packages.

VegPro International initiated the recall after it was found that that product might have been contaminated with salmonella. An investigation indicated the problem may have been due to part of a baby spinach lot being contaminated.