Average U.S. price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.13

Channel 2's Lori Wilson reports on what Georgia drivers are seeing at the pumps.

By The Associated Press

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents to $3.13 per gallon over the past three weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that crude oil prices rose more during the same period but these hikes weren’t passed on to gasoline consumers.

She says that’s because of consumer resistance to high prices and less of a ramp-up in demand this spring than in years past.

The price at the pump was 95 cents higher in the June 11 survey than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the country was $4.31 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $2.60 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

