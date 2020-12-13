Authorities in Tennessee, Kentucky continue search for escaped inmates

Later Friday, an employee of the highway department in Fulton County, Kentucky, was kidnapped from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River, the sheriff’s office in Henry County, Tennessee, reported on its Facebook page.

This photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Christopher Osteen. He is considered armed and dangerous. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The employee and his department truck were later found in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said.

Early Saturday, deputies found a Henry County resident who had been tied up in his home by the inmates. The sheriff’s office said the inmates stole the resident’s red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck, which has not been found.

Law enforcement agencies searched Saturday for the inmates. The Kentucky State Police advised residents in the far western part of the state to check on their loved ones and report any suspicious activity after the inmates committed burglaries and thefts in the area.