Atlanta mayor to close out DNC; Michelle Obama delivering keynote

According to reports, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will deliver presentations Wednesday.

Tuesday’s lineup includes former President Bill Clinton, former Sen. John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who recently disclosed she is experiencing a low-grade depression, is expected to deliver the keynote address Monday. Others appearing Monday include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Michelle Obama reveals, she has 'low-grade depression'

ow many of the speakers will actually be in Milwaukee or make their appearances digitally has yet to be announced.

The convention, which has already been postponed once, is expected to draw only a few hundred attendees. The event was once forecast to draw more than 50,000 delegates, journalists and VIPs to Milwaukee.

Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination in Delaware

Democratic officials have told members of Congress and other party leaders not to attend this year’s convention. All of the party’s business will be conducted virtually and online. Biden has already said he will not be attending the convention.

Biden is set to announce his choice of a running mate at any moment.