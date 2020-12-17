‘Astonishing’ million-dollar North Carolina college drug ring busted

Authorities said Thursday the total drug proceeds of the ring were more than $1.5 million.

Police said the suspects were shipping cocaine from California via U.S. mail and transporting marijuana by vehicle. Proceeds were transferred through money orders and Western Union.

“The amount of illegal narcotics being sold and used in this case was not only astonishing,” Blackwood said.

Of the 21 people charged, “many are either current or former students,” Martin said, according to WRAL. A few of them are from Duke, a few at App State and “the majority at UNC.”

The Department of Justice identified one primary supplier as Francisco Javier Ochoa Jr., 27, of Turlock, California. He has already been sentenced to six years in prison.