‘Arthur’ to end on PBS Kids after 25-season stint

‘Arthur,’ the Longest-Running Kids Animated Series in History, Is Ending.‘Arthur,’ the Longest-Running Kids Animated Series in History, Is Ending.On July 28, PBS confirmed that the beloved children's show is coming to an end after 25 years.A reason for the show's cancellation was not provided.but executive producer Carol Greenwald said episodes of the show will continue to air on PBS Kids.‘Arthur’ is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers, Carol Greenwald, 'Arthur' executive producer, via statement.On July 13, 'Arthur' writer Kathy Waugh revealed that the show was no longer in production in an episode of the podcast 'Finding D.W.'.I think Arthur should come back. I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake, Kathy Waugh, 'Arthur' writer, via 'Finding D.W.'.I think Arthur should come back. I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake, Kathy Waugh, 'Arthur' writer, via 'Finding D.W.'.The show is scheduled to come to an end in early 2022, .but it might not be the end for the loveable character. .Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways, Carol Greenwald, 'Arthur' executive producer, via statement