ajc logo
X

‘Arthur’ to end on PBS Kids after 25-season stint

Caption
‘Arthur,’ the Longest-Running Kids Animated Series in History, Is Ending.‘Arthur,’ the Longest-Running Kids Animated Series in History, Is Ending.On July 28, PBS confirmed that the beloved children's show is coming to an end after 25 years.A reason for the show's cancellation was not provided.but executive producer Carol Greenwald said episodes of the show will continue to air on PBS Kids.‘Arthur’ is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers, Carol Greenwald, 'Arthur' executive producer, via statement.On July 13, 'Arthur' writer Kathy Waugh revealed that the show was no longer in production in an episode of the podcast 'Finding D.W.'.I think Arthur should come back. I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake, Kathy Waugh, 'Arthur' writer, via 'Finding D.W.'.I think Arthur should come back. I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake, Kathy Waugh, 'Arthur' writer, via 'Finding D.W.'.The show is scheduled to come to an end in early 2022, .but it might not be the end for the loveable character. .Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways, Carol Greenwald, 'Arthur' executive producer, via statement

National & World News
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — “Arthur” will soon come to an end.

PBS Kids plans to end the long-running children’s series after 25 seasons, said an original developer of the show during a podcast released Wednesday. The final season will air in 2022.

Kathy Waugh, who was a guest on the Finding DW podcast, said the animated series is no longer in production. She said the show’s wrap party was two years ago.

“I think (PBS) made a mistake, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake,” Waugh said. “I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired.”

The series, which first aired in 1996, is based on the popular book series by Marc Brown, who created the Arthur character in 1976. It stars the aardvark character along with his family and friends.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said PBS Kids will continue to air reruns of the show.

In Other News
1
US jobless claims down 24,000 to 400,000 as economy recovers
2
German court faults Facebook's past handling of hate speech
3
Wildfires in southern Turkey leave 3 dead, 58 hospitalized
4
Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami
5
Spanish judge recommends Shakira face tax fraud trial
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top