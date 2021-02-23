Arkansas officer expected to fully recover after shooting

Ice was suspected of kidnapping the girl from her North Carolina home. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said Ice took the child Feb. 11 after communicating with her online.

The girl was inside the vehicle at the time of the shootout but was not injured, police said.

Ice had been wanted on warrants of first-degree kidnapping and soliciting a child by computer, authorities said.

The other officer involved in the confrontation is on administrative leave pending an investigation, but Lonoke officials said they expect him to make “an honorable return to duty” once the inquiry is complete.