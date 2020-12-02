Appeals court vacates agreement to resentence Black inmate in Tenn.

Prosecutors’ notes from Abdur’Rahman’s trial showed they treated Black people in the jury pool differently from whites, according to the case’s court records. For example, prosecutors told the judge they were excluding a Black, college-educated preacher because he appeared uneducated and uncommunicative, while white jurors who truly were uneducated were allowed to serve.

After Abdur’Rahman asked to reopen his case, current Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk negotiated an agreement that would reduce his sentence to life. The reduced sentence would be served consecutively with two other life sentences, so there would be no possibility he would leave prison. In return, Abdur’Rahman agreed to give up any further legal challenges.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s office opposed the sentence reduction, however, arguing there should have been a petition, a hearing and a review, as outlined under state law for such cases.

Abdur’Rahman’s attorneys countered that Attorney General Herbert Slatery didn’t have the right to appeal the district attorney’s agreement because the attorney general and the district attorney represent the same party, the state.

The appeals court ultimately disagreed and instead focused on the procedural violations.