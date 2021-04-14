ajc logo
AP: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dead at 82

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Associated Press is reporting that Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison.

His death is believed to be from natural causes. Madoff was 82 and died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.

Madoff was the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get Madoff released from prison in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied.

Madoff admitted swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades.

A court-appointed trustee has recovered more than $13 billion of an estimated $17.5 billion that investors put into Madoff’s business. At the time of his arrest, fake account statements were telling clients they had holdings worth $60 billion.

This story is developing.

