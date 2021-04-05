AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

\r\n\r\n"},{"_id":"GCMX2UDGSJHXBEZ3EUPU734S2I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1617276612477},"type":"text","content":"The Democratic president’s infrastructure projects would be financed by higher corporate taxes. Biden hopes to pass an infrastructure plan by summer, which could mean relying solely on the slim Democratic majorities in the House and the Senate."},{"_id":"ZVVMJHYX3BGGBFHIJJXFWQEKA4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1617276612478},"type":"text","content":"The White House says the largest chunk of the proposal includes $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure. The spending would push the country away from internal combustion engines that the auto industry views as an increasingly antiquated technology."},{"_id":"YAGQPXCWXVBIFF3EP3UOFIPEEQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":[],"comments":[],"_id":1617276612479},"type":"text","content":"An additional $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Broadband internet would blanket the country for $100 billion. Separately, $100 billion would upgrade the power grid to deliver clean electricity. Homes would get retrofitted, schools modernized, workers trained and hospitals renovated under the plan, which also seeks to strengthen U.S. manufacturing."},{"syndication":{"search":false},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"description":{"basic":""},"taxonomy":{"primary_site":{"path":"/politics","name":"Politics","_id":"/politics","type":"site","version":"0.5.8","primary":true},"sites":[{"path":"/politics","name":"Politics","_id":"/politics","type":"site","version":"0.5.8","primary":true}],"sections":[{"path":"/politics","_website":"ajc","name":"Politics","_id":"/politics","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","primary":true}],"tags":[{"text":"biden"},{"text":"small business"},{"text":"ppp"},{"text":"loans"},{"text":"minorities"},{"text":"changes"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/politics","_website":"ajc","name":"Politics","_id":"/politics","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","primary":true},"seo_keywords":["biden","small business","ppp","loans","minorities","changes"]},"source":{"system":"Wibbitz Videos","edit_url":"https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/goldfish/video/6033f682c9e77c0001db0495","source_id":"b17366827b5a04174b659095d40ae1519"},"type":"video","related_content":{"redirect":[],"basic":[]},"tracking":{"in_url_headline":"biden-announces-ppp-reform-to-better-help-small-businesses"},"short_url":"/politics/biden-announces-ppp-reform-to-better-help-small-businesses/CWVQJ2LKPLV4PLXZFP32VU5HWU/","duration":69524,"promo_image":{"credits":{},"caption":"Biden announces PPP reform to better help small businesses","type":"image","version":"0.5.8","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/02-22-2021/t_37eefe64cdf34e6eb54d3dc1182267f4_name_5dda5d1e4ad84ab982e5c2305c94b997.jpg"},"credits":{},"first_publish_date":"2021-02-22T18:21:18Z","additional_properties":{"subsection":"Politics","videoCategory":"wibbitz","videoId":"6033f682c9e77c0001db0495","vertical":false,"embedContinuousPlay":true,"imageResizerUrls":[],"advertising":{"playVideoAds":true,"forceAd":false,"allowPrerollOnDomain":false,"enableAutoPreview":false,"autoPlayPreroll":false,"enableServerSideFallback":false,"playAds":false,"enableAdInsertion":false,"videoAdZone":"wpni.video.oodef"},"disableUpNext":false,"videoAdZone":"wpni.video.oodef","platform":"desktop","playVideoAds":true,"playlist":"/politics","useVariants":false,"ZJOC7J2VUZFABHCB2AYWXCHNRU":"02-22-2021/t_37eefe64cdf34e6eb54d3dc1182267f4_name_5dda5d1e4ad84ab982e5c2305c94b997.jpg","has_published_copy":true,"playlistTags":["/politics"],"anglerfishArcId":"ZJOC7J2VUZFABHCB2AYWXCHNRU","comments":[],"isWire":false,"gifAsThumbnail":false,"published":true,"permalinkUrl":"/politics/biden-announces-ppp-reform-to-better-help-small-businesses/CWVQJ2LKPLV4PLXZFP32VU5HWU/","sha1":"68754eddf07b88d6ae674628cb299d7318674505","forceClosedCaptionsOn":false,"doNotShowTranscripts":false,"_id":"J6FFCFO62RFM7FKX56JQJVYVUA"},"last_updated_date":"2021-02-22T18:22:58Z","subtitles":{},"embed_html":"