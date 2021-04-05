X

AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

Biden Admin Considering Overhaul of , Asylum System at Southern Border.Under President Joe Biden, the administration could move a portion of asylum cases from the Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration courts... .to become the responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).We will shorten from years to months the time it takes to adjudicate an asylum claim while ensuring procedural safeguards and enhancing access to counsel, Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary, via NPR News.DHS is already responsible for processing thousands of asylum cases a year.Currently, immigration courts under the DOJ are responsible for more than 1.2 million cases in a backlogged system.The big flaw in the system right now is your family comes in, they're going to process you, you may end up with an ankle bracelet and an asylum hearing in three years, Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary, via NPR News.And so it's really hard to explain to the country that it's not just an open door, Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary, via NPR News

National Politics | 47 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling waves of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues — suggesting it could be a weak point for the new administration.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also shows that solving the problem of young people at the border is among Americans’ highest immigration priorities: 59% say providing safe treatment of unaccompanied children when they are apprehended should be a high priority, and 65% say the same about reuniting families separated at the border.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,166 adults was conducted March 26-29 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

