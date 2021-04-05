X

Amtrak’s long-range plan would add new routes across South

National & World News | 59 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Amtrak says a new route in its long-range plans would connect Savannah, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee and stop in Atlanta.

Amtrak’s proposed new routes also include one that would connect Montgomery, Alabama, to Atlanta.

The routes are among several nationwide proposed by Amtrak after President Joe Biden announced his sweeping plan to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station moving parallel to motor vehicle traffic on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia. Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another of his top legislative priorities — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could meet GOP resistance to a hefty price tag. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Nationwide, Amtrak’s 2035 vision plan would add at least 30 new routes and add more trips to at least 20 existing routes.

Amtrak officials are hoping Congress will provide the $80 billion designated for rail in Biden’s American Jobs Plan announced Wednesday.

In the Carolinas, the plan calls for more frequent trains from Charlotte, North Carolina to Birmingham, Alabama.

In Louisiana, a new line would run from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

