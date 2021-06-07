Amazon’s Bezos announces trip to space with brother on July 20

Bidding is underway now at BlueOrigin.com and concludes with a live online auction June 12. The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future.

New Shepard has room for six astronauts; every passenger gets their own window seat. The vehicle is fully autonomous. Every person onboard is a passenger; there are no pilots.

Also under Blue Origin development is New Glenn, a heavy-lift launch vehicle capable of carrying people and payloads routinely to Earth orbit and beyond. Its reusable first stage is built for 25 missions.