Alabama teenager donates his hair for children with cancer

In this photo provided by Gregg Gelmis, Kieran Moïse, 17, has his 19-inch hair cut and donated to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss, which provides human hair replacements to children and teenagers facing medically related hair loss. (Courtesy of Gregg Gelmis via AP)
In this photo provided by Gregg Gelmis, Kieran Moïse, 17, has his 19-inch hair cut and donated to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss, which provides human hair replacements to children and teenagers facing medically related hair loss. (Courtesy of Gregg Gelmis via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Kieran Moïse’s afro was a splendid 19 inches, a huge part of his personality. But after six years of growth, the 17-year-old Alabamian knew that he and his hair would soon be parted: He was bound for the U.S. Air Force Academy.

So in memory of a friend who died from cancer, he cut it off and donated it to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss, which provides human hair replacements to children and teenagers facing medically related hair loss due to cancer treatments, alopecia and burns.

“I knew I didn’t want it to just get cut off and thrown on the floor, so I wanted to give back,” he said. “I knew I wanted to send a message.”

He did — and many responded. Moïse printed out flyers and spread the word on social media for an event held by the nonprofit at a brewery in Huntsville, Alabama. There, family, friends and even some of his elementary and middle school teachers took turns cutting his hair in braids. His story was widely shared online.

In this May 29 photo, provided by Gregg Gelmis, Kelly Moïse hugs her son Kieran after cutting the last braid from his hair during a live donation fundraiser, "Kieran's Curls for Cancer," for the nonprofit Children with Hair Loss in Huntsville, Alabama. So far, they've raised $35,000. (Courtesy of Gregg Gelmis via AP)
In this May 29 photo, provided by Gregg Gelmis, Kelly Moïse hugs her son Kieran after cutting the last braid from his hair during a live donation fundraiser, "Kieran's Curls for Cancer," for the nonprofit Children with Hair Loss in Huntsville, Alabama. So far, they've raised $35,000. (Courtesy of Gregg Gelmis via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

“It’s good to see good news and see ... that people are still doing good things, because all it does is inspire others,” he said.

Moïse also launched a fundraiser through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which had helped his late classmate, Josh Quist. He died when they were in middle school. Initially, Moïse hoped he could raise $19,000, or $1,000 per inch of hair. “Kieran’s Curls for Cancer” has already raised nearly $35,000 for St. Jude.

