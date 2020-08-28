Alabama man indicted for sales of ‘homemade’ cancer drugs

Patrick Charles Bishop, 54, was charged with conspiracy and nearly three dozen other fraud-related counts in the purchase, manufacture and distribution of drug products that were never reviewed or approved by federal regulators, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced.

Prosecutors said Bishop claimed the drugs, which contained a compound he purchased from a Chinese manufacturer, were effective cancer treatments. He sold them to holistic cancer treatment centers and other clinics for use on patients, the U.S. Justice Department said.