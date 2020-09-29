Alabama city removes Confederate monument after vote

City spokesman Jackson Hodges said the obelisk was taken down late at night to prevent traffic problems on the main road through the city.

“It wasn’t to pull a fast one on the community,” he said.

Located about 65 miles (104 kilometers) east of Birmingham, the city of roughly 22,000 people is about 52% Black.

The removal came during a national reckoning of Confederate symbols that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Mayor Jack Draper said he put the removal on the council’s agenda in June after hearing from multiple residents on both sides.

“And I think, given where we are right now, with a heightened focus on racial and social injustice, now is the time to actually debate this issue,” Draper told WBRC-TV in June.

The Birmingham suburb of Pelham is named for Pelham, who also was the namesake of an artillery range at the Army’s Fort McClellan in Anniston.