After major losses, House Dem campaign chair won’t seek post again

In a letter to his Democratic colleagues, Jeffries called for unity, saying, “We can only maximize our effectiveness on behalf of the American people if we have the gavel.”

Even before Bustos' announcement, several Democrats said privately that she would have little support to retain her post, which is an elective position chosen by House Democrats. Her tenure included clashes with progressives angry that she moved to protect incumbents — including conservative Democrats — by denying contracts to political consulting firms that helped challengers in party primaries.

In a written statement, Bustos said her committee had achieved its “primary objective” of keeping House control. She said that with President-elect Joe Biden in the White House, she would focus on “exciting legislative possibilities in the years to come.”

Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning.

Pelosi said Bustos “shaped a mainstream message, mobilized effectively and attracted the resources to do so" and called her "a leader of great integrity and inspiration.”

Bustos, 59, a four-term lawmaker, narrowly won her own reelection in a closely divided rural district she won by 24 percentage points two years ago. Her win came after an eleventh-hour $1 million expenditure for her by the House Majority PAC, which was resented by some Democrats. That committee is aligned with House Democratic leaders.

By Monday afternoon, Democrats' only gains were three GOP-held, open districts from which Republican lawmakers are retiring.

House Democrats currently have a 232-197 advantage, plus one independent and five vacancies.