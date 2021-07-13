ajc logo
X

86 killed in Bastille Day terror attack in Nice, 5 years ago

A police car is parked near the scene of an attack after a truck drove onto the sidewalk and plowed through a crowd of revelers who'd gathered to watch the fireworks. Five years ago in France, a man drove a truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day along Nice’s beachfront, killing 86 and wounding more than 100. (AP Photo/Christian Alminana)
Caption
A police car is parked near the scene of an attack after a truck drove onto the sidewalk and plowed through a crowd of revelers who'd gathered to watch the fireworks. Five years ago in France, a man drove a truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day along Nice’s beachfront, killing 86 and wounding more than 100. (AP Photo/Christian Alminana)

Credit: Christian Alminana

Credit: Christian Alminana

National & World News
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Five years ago in France, a man drove a truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day along Nice’s beachfront, killing 86 and wounding more than 100.

Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, 31, at first fired a semiautomatic weapon into the crowd, then began to run people over as they scrambled to find cover. The attack ended about a mile later, when police shot and killed Bouhlel, the Tunisian native who is believed to have been spurred by jihadist propaganda.

ExploreFrance Bastille Day attack: A timeline of events

July 14 is Bastille Day, a French national holiday.

At the city’s Lenval hospital, according to RFI, about 300 children are still being monitored by psychiatrists for the trauma suffered that night, with around 100 needing regular consultations.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit the city for a ceremony at the site of the only existing memorial for the victims, a fountain located in a municipal garden set back from the seafront promenade.

Later in the evening, city authorities have organized a concert and at 10:34 p.m. precisely, the time of the start of the rampage, 86 beams of light will illuminate the Mediterranean waterfront to honor the dead.

In Other News
1
National Spelling Bee winner offered full scholarship to LSU
2
US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008
3
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
4
Miami-area condo collapse death toll now at 95
5
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top