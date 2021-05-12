8 years for dad of Saints ‘super fan’ in charity, drug case

Jordy Robertson pleaded guilty in 2019 to wire fraud and drug trafficking charges. In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $116,216 in restitution to people who made donations.

A federal complaint filed in 2019 said the investigation of Jordy Robertson began in 2017 when the Drug Enforcement Administration was tipped that Robertson was involved in cocaine trafficking in Garyville, a community west of New Orleans.

“Mr. Robertson’s criminal activities showed a blatant disregard for the generosity of others,” U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said in a statement Tuesday.

Jarrius Robertson, who was 17 by the time his father entered his plea in 2019, has never been implicated in wrongdoing. Then-U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser said Jarrius was a victim.

“Think about the emotional toll it has to take on him to see his own father use him to commit a crime,” Strasser told reporters outside the federal courthouse in September 2019.