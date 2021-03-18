8-year-old girl escapes fire by jumping to safety with mattress

Firefighters who arrived at the burning apartment on the city's South Side just before midnight Wednesday found the girl safe outside. They were able to rescue two younger children who were inside, including the girl's 5-year-old brother, who was at the window poised to follow his sister, and a 2-year old boy, the fire department said.

District Chief Frank Velez told the Chicago Tribune he was impressed by the girl's quick thinking in a life-or-death situation, calling her idea "quite innovative."