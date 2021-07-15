7-year-old boy dies after being crushed in North Carolina home elevator

Authorities said the elevator involved in Saturday’s accident was manufactured by Custom Elevator Manufacturing Inc., based in Plumsteadville, Pennsylvania, the Post reported.

Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph Melton said emergency workers were sent to a home in Corolla on Sunday evening and arrived to find a 7-year-old boy without a pulse and trapped by the elevator, news outlets reported. Melton said rescuers were able to quickly free the child but were unable to resuscitate him.

Melton would only say the boy was from Canton, Ohio, but he provided no additional details.

While the N.C. Department of Labor is responsible for inspections of elevators in commercial and public buildings, the department does not have the statutory authority to inspect private residence elevators, according to department spokeswoman Jennifer Haigwood.

“If an accident happened in or around a private residence elevator, there is no requirement to report that accident to us,” Haigwood said.

The accident remains under investigation.

ArLuther Lee of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.