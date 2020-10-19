6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

The 50-page indictment, filed in federal court in Pittsburgh, also accuses the hackers of destroying malicious software in 2017 that crippled computers around the globe, including at a Pennsylvania hospital and a pharmaceutical company. The criminal conspiracy alleged by the Justice Department enables prosecutors to include allegations for victims that are not based in the U.S.

None of the six defendants is in custody, but the Justice Department in recent years has eagerly charged foreign hackers in absentia with the goal of creating a message of deterrence.

“No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously and irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented collateral damage to pursue small tactical advantages as fits of spite,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said at a news conference announcing the case.

The indictment fleshes out details about hacks that in some instances had already received significant attention for the havoc they had caused.

The controversy known as the “Macron Leaks,” for instance, was the leak of more than 20,000 emails linked to Macron’s campaign in the 2017 election in the days before his victory. The involvement of bots raised questions about the possible involvement of Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.

The leaks, which gained huge media attention in France, were shared by WikiLeaks and several Alt-right activists on Twitter, Facebook and others.

After Russia was punished by the International Olympic Committee for a vast doping conspiracy at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, hackers targeted sports agencies around the world.

More than 250 athletes' medical records were published and confidential data from some of the world’s biggest sports organizations — the Olympics, world track and field, FIFA — were stolen, in what U.S. prosecutors said was retaliation for the doping punishments.

Other Olympic-related organizations were also hit by hackers: the world track and field body, which suspended Russia in 2015 over widespread doping; Canada’s anti-doping agency, a trenchant critic of Russia; and the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled against some Russian athletes.